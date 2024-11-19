UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: USC Offensive Breakdown
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are approaching an opportunity to take down their in-state arch-rivals, the USC Trojans (5-5). The Crosstown Cup at the Rose Bowl is the biggest game of the year for both programs and the Bruins will need to limit a dangerous Trojans offense.
Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast breaks down the Trojans' offensive attack and several of their key players that have led them to be one of the top five offenses in the Big Ten.
The Bruins will be seeking to limit the fifth-best offense and second-best passing offense in the conference. The Trojans are averaging 438.1 total yards per game and 288 yards through the air.
Trojans junior quarterback Miller Moss ranks third in the conference in passing yards (2,555) and fourth in passing touchdowns (18). He has been the lifeline of this Trojans team that has had an underwhelming season since knocking off No, 13 LSU in the season opener.
There is a multitude of options in the passing game for Moss to throw to, as his throws have been distributed across several dangerous pass catchers. The Trojans have two receivers with over 400 yards and three that have over 300.
21 touchdown receptions have been distributed amongst eight different Trojan receivers. Sophomores Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson are the top scorers through the air as they both have five touchdowns this season, combining for 687 receiving yards.
The biggest threat posed for the Bruins' defense is the fact that there are so many different options in the pass game that can produce at the same rate. It has led them to be one of the conference's best passing teams.
The Trojans' rush attack is not as potent but still very dangerous. They rank ninth in the Big Ten in average rushing yards, gaining 150.1 yards per game on the ground. Senior transfer running back Woody Marks leads the way with 1,024 rush yards and nine touchdowns.
