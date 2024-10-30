UCLA Football: Bruins Defense Energized For a Physical Nebraska Team
The UCLA Bruins are riding a major high after getting their first Big Ten Conference victory against Rutgers, 35-32.
Now, UCLA is set to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a tough and physical team that is coming back from a narrow loss to the No. 4 ranked Ohio State.
Needless to say, this is going to be a major test for the Bruins, and the defense seems more than ready to prove that they can handle it.
“It’s all about just keeping energy,” defensive back Kaylin Moore said, per Dan Lovi of Los Angeles Daily News. “We just got to have energy each day, every day, bye week, practice week. No matter what it is, meetings. We’re just going to have energy to keep going to the next game and build momentum.”
This momentum is going to be important because Nebraska not only has a tall receiving corps, but the team also spreads the ball around, with each receiver boasting at least 20 receptions.
Additionally, the Cornhuskers have two running backs that can catch the ball, with Rahmir Johnson recording 19 receptions so far and Emmett Johnson making 15.
“They got big receivers, so they’re gonna throw the ball up,” Moore said. “They really like to run the ball, but they’re going to throw the ball up, see one-on-ones, so we’re ready for that.”
“I think the receivers, again, can make plays in the pass game. You’ll see great catches on film and things like that,” linebacker Carson Schwesinger said. “And then the running backs, you’re going to get a lot of physicality and quickness as well from the backfield.”
Fortunately, the Bruins have been practicing with their own running backs, T.J. Harden and Keegan Johns, who are also known for their receiving prowess.
“We’ve been going good on good a lot, so working on that,” Moore said. “We got Keegan, you know him, great back out of the backfield. So just getting reps after practice, before practice, stuff like that.”
The other dangerous factor coming from Nebraska is quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is a dual threat that can throw and run with ease.
“I know their quarterback is a relatively big deal just because, you know, young freshman quarterback. And he can make plays with his legs, make plays with his arm,” Schwesinger said. “But, yeah, we’re expecting a physical team and we’ve got to come out and play physical as well.”
So far this season, Raiola has completed 162 passes for 1,744 yards and nine touchdowns. The UCLA defense is going to need to step up to keep the Cornhuskers at bay.
