UCLA Football: Bruins Depth at Specific Offensive Position Could Be Game-Changer
The 2024 season marks a rebirth for UCLA Football. Not only do they have multiple new staff members, including head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but the Bruins are entering into a new and more difficult conference: the Big Ten.
While there are plenty of questions about how UCLA will perform this year, receivers coach Erik Frazier is sure of one thing: the new receiving corps is going to be fantastic.
With only two players returning, J. Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya, Frazier told Haley Sawyer of Los Angeles Daily News that all seven receivers could easily see playing time this season.
“Every one of those guys, they have made play after play during camp," Frazier said. "And not just flashed a day or whatever the case may be. There’s consistency there and that’s the biggest thing.”
Last season, Loya was the most productive receiver, recording 655 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sturdivant has emerged as the fastest receiver, meaning fans could see a massive improvement over the 597 receiving yards and four touchdowns he earned last year, especially in Bieniemy's new offense.
“I’m comfortable doing anything,” Sturdivant said. “EB (Bieniemy) does a good job of moving all of us around whether we’re the one, the two, the three. So it’s good. Really good to be comfortable playing inside and outside.”
Additionally, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and transfer Rico Flores Jr. should have big years. Mokiao-Atimalala missed most of the 2023 season due to injury but had an excellent 2022 with 290 yards and one touchdown. Flores comes to UCLA from Notre Dame, where he recorded 392 yards and one touchdown last year.
Frazier also noted that redshirt freshman Carter Shaw and redshirt sophomore Braden Pegan have made big improvements. Additionally, freshman Kwzi Gilmer has been pushing the group to be better and has been a popular target for quarterback Ethan Garbers.
“He’s pushing to do some things right away,” Frazier said. “I’m excited to see how he grows as a player because he has a very high ceiling and he can run all day. He’s full speed all the time. I’d rather tell a guy to slow down than have to tell them to play faster.”
In the end, Frazier believes each player in this squad has the versatility to be an offensive threat wherever they are.
“I don’t want to handcuff any guys and just say you’re this and you’re that, you’re an inside guy, you’re an outside guy,” Frazier concluded. “The guys have the versatility to show that they can play in the slot, play outside, be a jack of all trades and be a guy who can do things with. And we’re gonna put those guys in that position to do that.”
More UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Explains Huge Advantage Eric Bieniemy Brings to Bruins