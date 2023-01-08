UCLA Football Commit Dante Moore Wins MVP at All-American Bowl

In his first action since committing to the Bruins in December, Dante Moore showed out with a big-time performance on a national stage.

The UCLA football signee took center stage at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, securing MVP honors thanks to his high-level performance. The quarterback out of Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (MI) led Team East to a dominant 55-17 win over Team West, climbing over the dozens of other top recruits to earn the most praise of them all.

Moore passed for four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half. He finished the game with 156 yards on 14-of-19 passing, giving him a 212.1 rating on the day.

Beyond the gaudy numbers, Moore drew praise for his ability to change his arm angle under pressure and rip apart a secondary made up of some of the nation's best incoming college freshmen.

Moore has long been ranked as Sports Illustrated's No. 1 recruit in the country, and he is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The Michigan native is not only the highest-rated recruit to commit to UCLA since coach Chip Kelly arrived in 2017, but he is also their highest-rated offensive commit in program history.

Moore had previously been verbally committed to Pac-12 rival Oregon for months, but the combination of the Ducks losing their offensive coordinator and the Bruins making their way to the Big Ten had the top quarterback reconsidering his plans. Once the early signing period rolled around, he made it official by inking his National Letter of Intent with UCLA.

There were eight top prospects who announced their verbal commitments in San Antonio on Saturday, and although the Bruins didn't come away with any of them, the team still finished the day as one of the clear winners at the event thanks to Moore's star-making performance.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Moore will arrive in Westwood on Sunday and start classes Monday. Moore's first spring camp won't kick off until late March or early April, but he is already a serious contender to succeed Dorian Thompson-Robinson as UCLA's next starting quarterback.

