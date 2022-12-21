UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: WR Grant Gray

As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, wide receiver Grant Gray.

Grant Gray, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Norco, California

High School: Norco

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

2022 Stats: 11 GP, 74 receptions, 862 yards, 13 TD, 139 rush yards, 1 rush TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 52 WR, No. 24 CA, No. 356 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State, Rice, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Commitment Date: April 17, 2022

The first commit of the Bruins' 2023 recruiting class is officially a Bruin.

Back in April, Norco (CA) wide receiver Grant Gray announced his commitment to play baseball and football at UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher signed his NLI on Wednesday, solidifying his spot in next year's receiving corps.

"UCLA had everything I was looking for," Gray said in a statement released by the team. "I wanted to stay close to home, play for a school that would let me play football and baseball at a high level and get a great education and UCLA had all of that. It's one of the top universities in the world and a great academic fit with great alumni support."

Gray is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, while 247Sports, ESPN and On3 have the Southern California native pegged as a three-star. Gray is ranked as the No. 54 wide receiver and No. 24 player in California according to the 247Sports Composite.

Among California wideouts, Gray ranks No. 8.

In 11 games at Norco this fall, Gray caught 74 passes for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown.

With Jake Bobo running out of eligibility and Kazmeir Allen potentially looking to turn pro this offseason, Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Logan Loya and Matt Sykes appear to be the Bruins' top returning targets heading into next year. Rising redshirt freshmen Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan are poised to take a step forward next year, but there is still room in the depth chart for more contributors.

Mater Dei Catholic four-star (CA) Jeremiah McClure is the only other high school wide receiver set to join the Bruins alongside Gray this offseason, and he signed just after Gray.

