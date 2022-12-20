UCLA Edge Rusher Laiatu Latu Earns Comeback Player of the Year

The Bruins' top pass rusher earned one of the nation's most exclusive awards on Tuesday.

The College Sports Communicators came together with the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization to select the three College Football Comeback Player of the Year winners, and UCLA football edge rusher Laiatu Latu was one of them. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were the other winners.

Latu played 12 games as a true freshman with Washington in 2019, but a neck injury cost him his entire 2020 season. When he tried to make a comeback in 2021, the Huskies' staff forced him into medical retirement

After entering the transfer portal and committing to the Bruins, Latu played the entire 2022 season without missing a game.

Latu led UCLA with 9.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, in addition to his 33 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. The edge rusher ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 in forced fumbles, No. 2 in sacks and No. 6 in tackles for loss. Nationally, Latu ranked No. 3 in forced fumbles and No. 11 in sacks.

The biggest performance of Latu's season came against Colorado on Sept. 24, when he recorded four tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. Latu earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for that game-breaking effort, the only time any Bruin picked up that honor this year.

Latu made the AP's Midseason All-American Team in October, and he was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team by year's end.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound outside linebacker has multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining, but he may have impressed enough in 2022 to warrant an NFL Draft selection come April. Considering where he was this time last year – retired from football, playing rugby to stay in shape – that's quite the change in fate.

Latu will star on the Bruins' defensive line at least one more time, with UCLA set to face Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. After that, he will have until Jan. 16 to decide if he wants to turn pro or return for another season in Westwood.

