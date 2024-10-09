UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Could be Trending Towards Starting in Week 6
After a surprisingly switching quarterbacks in last week's 11-27 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, it looks like the UCLA Bruins are likely to bring back Ethan Garbers as QB.
According to a report from Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times on social media, Garbers was seen moving better in practice on Oct. 9. In fact, he went so far as to say that Garbers "seems close to normal."
Garbers missed the last game due to an ankle injury that head coach DeShaun Foster didn't want to exasperate.
Instead, he played Justyn Martin, who completed 22 of 30 passing attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown.
“Justyn came out and played a good game, able to stay ahead of the chains in some situations and stuff,” Foster said. “You know, other situations we might have wanted to do differently, but the fact that where we played at and the way that he played, that was really a positive. So, I’m happy with how Justyn played.”
However, there are questions as to whether bringing Garbers back is the right decision. In the first three games of the season, Garbers completed 67 of 117 passing attempts for 808 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.
While Martin impressed, Foster still states that the Bruins are Garbers' team. And given his performance last season, that's no surprise.
Across 11 games, Garbers recorded 98 completions of 146 passing attempts for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, successfully earning the starting position after battling with two other quarterbacks.
Garbers' starting status was cemented after taking over from Colin Schlee in the second half of the 2023 Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. In a single half, he made nine of 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing three times for 38 yards. Garbers was named LA Bowl offensive MVP.
While the debate rages about who the proper option is for quarterback, it won't solve the main problems facing the Bruins, which is the offensive line and the defense.
In five games, the Bruins have only recorded six total sacks and have been outscored more than two-to-one.
Needless to say, the Bruins have a lot that they need to work on. Right now, it seems that this season will be about rebuilding as UCLA continues to play in the Big Ten conference.
More UCLA Football: Former Bruins Coach Promoted to Head Coach of the New York Jets