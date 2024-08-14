UCLA Football: Star Linebacker Put on Prestigious Award Watchlist
As the UCLA Bruins gear up for another season of football, a standout defensive player is already starting to receive recognition.
According to an announcement from UCLA Athletics, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo was one of 51 players named to the 2024 Butkus Award Watch List.
The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebacker in the nation at the high school, college, and professional level. Previous winners at the college level include Brian Bosworth (twice), Derrick Thomas, LaVar Arrington, E.J. Henderson, Derrick Johnson, and Von Miller.
The only Bruin to ever have won the Butkus Award was Eric Kendricks, who took the award home in 2014.
In his first year at UCLA, Oladejo played in all 13 games and made five starts. He recorded 54 total tackles, three pass deflections, two fumbles recovered, one interception, and 0.5 sacks.
Oladejo made six stops in the Bruins' victory over the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16. In the Sept. 23 game against the Utah Utes, he made a season-high 10 tackles.
Oladejo previously played for the California Golden Bears for two years. In those two seasons, he recorded 129 tackles, one sack, one interception, one pass deflected, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Oladejo isn't the only member of the Bruins receiving preseason recognition. Tight end Moliki Matavao was added to the John Mackey Award Watch List, recognizing the best tight ends in the league, and running back TJ Harden was put on the Doak Walker Award watchlist, which recognizes the best running back in the country.
Meanwhile, linebacker Ale Kaho is on the watchlist for Comeback Player of the Year after being sidelined last year due to injury. If he won, he'd be the second Bruin to win the award after Laiatu Latu, who was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts this year.
Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be named on Nov. 4, finalists will be named on Nov. 25, and the winner will be named on Dec. 10. The award will be presented in early 2025 at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois. It will be part of the Big Ten Network television special.
The UCLA Bruins' first game of the season will be against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Their first home game will be at The Rose Bowl in their first-ever Big Ten Conference game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 4:40 p.m. PT.
More UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Heavily Hypes Up Ethan Garbers