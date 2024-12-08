UCLA Senior LB Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl
UCLA has its first senior who will represent the Bruins in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
UCLA football revealed on social media on Saturday that senior linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo has accepted an invite to the game. It will be held on Feb. 1, 2025.
Oladejo just finished his collegiate career with his second season with the Bruins, one in which he posted 57 tackles, 14 for losses, 4.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He totaled 240 tackles, 25 for losses, 6.0 sacks, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two interceptions in his college career.
Oladejo transferred to UCLA in December of 2022 after spending two seasons at Cal.
The senior was a three-star class of 2021 recruit from Cosumnes Oaks.
According to the Reese's Senior Bowl's website, "The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft."
The game will be played at the University of South Alabama's home stadium, Hancock Whitney Stadium. It will be televised on the NFL Network.
The teams will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week.
This year's game will feature a special halftime ceremony that will recognize the 75th anniversary team.
Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. CST.
