UCLA Senior LB Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

It’s OFFICIAL! LB Oluwafemi Oladejo @femigokrazy from @UCLAFootball accepted his invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl!!! #GoBruins #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/OwdoW7MwAR