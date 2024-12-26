UCLA Would Have Major Advantage if it Were to Target Transfer QB From Indiana
UCLA needs a starting quarterback, and now would be a good time to get one.
The Bruins currently don't have a QB1, as they lost Ethan Garbers and Jusytn Martin to graduation and the transfer portal, respectively.
One transfer quarterback, in particular, who UCLA should be targeting is Tayven Jackson from Indiana.
Jackson served as the Hoosiers' backup quarterback the past two seasons, including this past season when he was behind Kurtis Rourke, who helped lead Indiana to the College Football Playoff.
Jackson played in a total of 13 games for the Hoosiers, throwing for a total of 1,263 yards and six touchdowns.
A four-star recruit out of Greenwood, Indiana, Jackson spent his first collegiate season at Tennessee, playing just three games for the Volunteers before transferring to Indiana. He was one of the top class of 2022 prospects in Indiana.
UCLA had offered Jackson when he was a recruit. He had also received offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon, among others.
What could make the Bruins a major contender for Jackson is their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tino Sunseri, who was Jackson's position coach this past season.
Sunseri served as Indiana's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator after spending three seasons (2021-2023) as James Madison's quarterbacks coach.
Jackson has two years of eligibility, a perfect window for 2025 four-star signee Robert McDaniel to develop and potentially take over as QB1.
Jackson is a starting-caliber quarterback who has been limited to a backup role, given the talent that has been in front of him. If he were to come to UCLA, the move would not only greatly benefit the program but himself as well.
Jackson would bring valuable experience from a winning program. And with his familiarity with Sunseri, Jackson would have a great opportunity to flourish into the quarterback he hopes to be with guidance under a coach who knows his strengths and weaknesses.
It's critical that UCLA finds a starting quarterback soon, and with all the competition out there, it should use every advantage it can to land one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.