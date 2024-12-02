Veterans Speak on Lessons Learned As a Bruin
The UCLA Bruins will greatly miss all of their seniors, but the leaders that helped turn this season around were the pivotal pieces to put a high note on a tough season with a win over Fresno State at home on Saturday afternoon.
Three of the Bruins' veteran leaders spoke to the media following their season-ending win and were asked about what lessons they have learned over their time as members of the Bruin program.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers ended his collegiate career throwing for 289 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He survived all 11 games of this grueling season and kept confidence and desire to improve every single game. He spoke on his growth from his freshman year.
"I would say honestly the number one lesson that I've learned throughout my whole tenure at UCLA is discipline," Garbers said. "Being an 18-year-old kid, 17-year-old kid getting into college, you don't got a lot of discipline. You kind of want to procrastinate and you want to do whatever you want to do and kind of not set a schedule. But I think it kind of sets you up for life because in life, you got to be disciplined as well in everything that you do."
Redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger took part in the senior ceremonies pregame and sparked conversations regarding his future with the Bruins leading into next year. He has been one of the best linebackers in the nation and gave credit to his coaching staff in his potential final game.
"I think another lesson, just especially over this last year that I was able to take, is similar to what Garbers said. There's a discipline, but just how to live life as a man," Schwesinger said. "We've had a lot of examples come in and Coach Fos [Foster] and Coach [Ikaika] Malloe, the whole coaching staff. So just seeing how they're able to carry themselves through life that's something that is going to be very helpful moving forward."
One other senior spoke postgame and it was the man that had a career performance in his final collegiate game. Tight end Moliki Matavao earned a career-high 120 receiving yards on eight catches. He referenced the rough times this season brought early on and the successes they had to finish.
"I would say just the biggest thing is adversity, learning how to persevere through that," Matavao said. "This season's been full of ups and downs, but being able to get knocked down, but get back up and come swinging harder every time. I think that's kind of like engrained in us, engrained in this culture and what kind of Coach Fos [Foster] set. There's going to be a good future for him in this program."
