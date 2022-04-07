WATCH: Odua Isibor Talks Leadership Role on UCLA Football, Impact of NFL Coaches

UCLA football defensive lineman Odua Isibor spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Isibor talked about Tyler Manoa moving to offensive line, how his transformative coaching graduate program has helped him become a better leader on and off the field and which young players are standing out so far in spring ball.



