Grades for UCLA’s Women's Basketball Starters vs Ohio State

The Bruins would sneak past No. 19 Ohio State thanks to a few notable performances.

While the Bruins were able to win 82-75, it was not quite the score people were hoping for. A few Bruins took a step back in this one. However, this can be attributed to the eight-day break, which halted any momentum that had previously been built. Here is how they graded:

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) handles the ball against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not a good outing for Charlisse Leger-Walker here. While she is not known as the Bruins' biggest scoring threat, her playmaking lacked here big time as well, with only four assists. We need to see more consistency with her, especially surrounded by this roster.

She earns a C here, and there is an argument for an even lower grade. While a few more assists would have been ideal, four were serviceable. Her two steals proved important in a close matchup and helped stabilize her overall impact.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not a bad game from Gabriela Jaquez. We could have seen a bigger scoring effort here, but overall, not too much to complain about. She shot efficiently, but just not enough with how good she is. The eight rebounds were a pleasant surprise to say the least.

The only reason her grade isn’t higher is the standard she has set for herself. We know what she is capable of, and this performance did not fully reflect that level. Moving forward, the Bruins need to see her be more aggressive offensively, especially during this challenging conference stretch.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pretty good game for Rice overall. Like Jaquez, Kiki Rice has just set the bar too high for herself to warrant a higher grade. Her rebounding saw a significant decrease, but that can be pinned on another player on this list, so no harm done there.

We are still waiting for Rice to leap one of the league's premier players. While she has proven to be a solid No. 2 behind Lauren Betts, at this point of the season, we hoped she would be a 1B-type of weapon for the Bruins.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This wasn’t Gianna Kneepkens’ best performance, but a shooting dip was inevitable after the hot streak she carried into the break. There’s no reason for concern—she’s the type of player who responds, and she should bounce back accordingly against Penn State.

Minus the three turnovers, she could have graded better. Her spotty shooting, in addition to the turnovers, really made a C+ easy here. Mentioned previously, we should see her bounce back soon.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots over Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is the Lauren Betts the Bruins have been waiting for. She continues to prove why she is the best center in the league. While more efficient shooting would have been nice, it’s hard to complain when she controls the glass with 16 rebounds. But overall, not many critiques to give here.

The only things that held Betts from an A+ were the turnovers, and the shooting was previously mentioned. While 50% on paper sounds nice, those nine misses hurt the team a lot. Overall, great showing from the Bruins' best player. We are definitely going to need more of these down the road.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We really need to see more from some of these Bruins. However, moving forward, the Bruins should be in a good spot once the cobwebs from the break wear off.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW