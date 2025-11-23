UCLA Bruins Aim to Keep Momentum Rolling vs. Southern Jaguars
The Bruins are looking to improve to 6-0 as they prepare to take on the Southern Jaguars. A team that UCLA steamrolled in the first round of last season's tournament.
This game should go the Bruins’ way. According to ESPN Analytics, UCLA has a 99% chance of winning. Here’s how the Bruins can avoid becoming the 1%.
Jaguars Who Could Give UCLA Trouble
The Jaguars are no strangers to this UCLA team in particular. After getting thwarted 84-46 last season, they are most likely entering this game with revenge fresh in their minds.
The Jaguars lost their leading scorer, Aniya Gourdine, in the offseason, but stepping into that role is an even more dangerous threat: Zaria Hurston. She is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting a humble 48.8% from the field.
While it is unlikely that Hurston will be able to carry the Jags to a win, she will definitely prove to be a thorn in the Bruins side all game long.
Right next to Hurston is a 5'11 guard from Little Rock, Jocelyn Tate, who has been an absolute pest for teams this season.
Tate is averaging 5.5 points, a career-best 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and an impressive 3.0 steals per game. While she isn’t a strong shooter (19.4% from the field), her ability to get to the line and play a scrappy, high-effort style is something that could give the Bruins trouble.
UCLA is averaging 13 turnovers per game at home this season — a number that could become a factor, and one Tate will undoubtedly try to exploit.
How UCLA Can Cruise Past the Jaguars
In the Jaguars' single win this season against Tougaloo, they forced 15 of the Bulldogs' 27 turnovers. On the season, the Jaguars have been excellent and winning the turnover battle; unfortunately for them, they have a hard time turning turnovers into points.
If UCLA is hoping to set the tone fast, they need to have tight ball security; the turnover margin by halftime should easily be +5 in the Bruins' direction.
The Bruins are 1-0 at home when they win the turnover battle this season. Even if they somehow lose the turnover battle to the Jags, they cannot let them capitalize.
Lauren Betts has been good this season, but not the player we thought she'd be. This is partly due to her extremely high double rate, something that the Bruins can capitalize on.
With how scrappy Southern is, they will flock to Betts as soon as she touches the ball. This will open up significant opportunities for the Bruins' other stars, such as Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, to shine.
This game has no business being close for the Bruins. If they are able to take out Hurston early on this game should be a landslide victory.
