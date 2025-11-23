All Bruins

UCLA Bruins Aim to Keep Momentum Rolling vs. Southern Jaguars

UCLA is aiming to extend its winning streak to six to open the season.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars forward DeMya Porter (24) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) jockey for rebounding position during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars forward DeMya Porter (24) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) jockey for rebounding position during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bruins are looking to improve to 6-0 as they prepare to take on the Southern Jaguars. A team that UCLA steamrolled in the first round of last season's tournament.

This game should go the Bruins’ way. According to ESPN Analytics, UCLA has a 99% chance of winning. Here’s how the Bruins can avoid becoming the 1%.

Jaguars Who Could Give UCLA Trouble

Southern Jaguar
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars guard Jocelyn Tate (10) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are no strangers to this UCLA team in particular. After getting thwarted 84-46 last season, they are most likely entering this game with revenge fresh in their minds.

The Jaguars lost their leading scorer, Aniya Gourdine, in the offseason, but stepping into that role is an even more dangerous threat: Zaria Hurston. She is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting a humble 48.8% from the field.

CORI cLOS
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game against the Southern Lady Jaguars at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While it is unlikely that Hurston will be able to carry the Jags to a win, she will definitely prove to be a thorn in the Bruins side all game long.

Tat
Southern guard Jocelyn Tate (4) defends Iowa guard Taylor McCabe (2) as she dribbles down court Nov. 3, 2025 during a women’s college basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right next to Hurston is a 5'11 guard from Little Rock, Jocelyn Tate, who has been an absolute pest for teams this season.

Tate is averaging 5.5 points, a career-best 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and an impressive 3.0 steals per game. While she isn’t a strong shooter (19.4% from the field), her ability to get to the line and play a scrappy, high-effort style is something that could give the Bruins trouble.

Bett
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) is fouled by Southern Lady Jaguars forward Sky Castro (15) during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA is averaging 13 turnovers per game at home this season — a number that could become a factor, and one Tate will undoubtedly try to exploit.

How UCLA Can Cruise Past the Jaguars

Souther
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Timea Gardiner (30) grabs a rebound from Southern Lady Jaguars forward Sky Castro (15) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the Jaguars' single win this season against Tougaloo, they forced 15 of the Bulldogs' 27 turnovers. On the season, the Jaguars have been excellent and winning the turnover battle; unfortunately for them, they have a hard time turning turnovers into points.

If UCLA is hoping to set the tone fast, they need to have tight ball security; the turnover margin by halftime should easily be +5 in the Bruins' direction.

ucl
Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars forward DeMya Porter (24), Southern Lady Jaguars guard Soniyah Reed (14) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (right) reach for a loose ball during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins are 1-0 at home when they win the turnover battle this season. Even if they somehow lose the turnover battle to the Jags, they cannot let them capitalize.

Lauren Bett
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives against Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) and Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) during first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts has been good this season, but not the player we thought she'd be. This is partly due to her extremely high double rate, something that the Bruins can capitalize on.

With how scrappy Southern is, they will flock to Betts as soon as she touches the ball. This will open up significant opportunities for the Bruins' other stars, such as Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, to shine.

Cor
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) high fives head coach Cori Close during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game has no business being close for the Bruins. If they are able to take out Hurston early on this game should be a landslide victory.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI  to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.