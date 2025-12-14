How Social Media Reacted to UCLA's Loss to Gonzaga
This game is UCLA's first real test since losing to Arizona a few weeks ago. They would enter this game as true underdogs, and it would show, losing to the Bulldogs 82-72. Here is what social media had to say about the game.
Social Media Reacts to 1st Half
UCLA would jump out to a quick lead to start the game. All starters besides Xavier Booker would score. Social media reacts to UCLA's quick start.
UCLA has slowed down significantly, and social media is taking notice. The Bruins need to get something going soon, or hopes of an upset might be out the window.
UCLA has officially fallen behind. Things are not looking good, especially with how Graham Ike is playing in this one. Social media reacts to UCLA's troubles.
Xavier Booker is having a rough night. Defensively, he looks off and has yet to make an impact on offense. If things don't get better for him, things could get rough.
When it rains, it pours. UCLA is really struggling to do anything without free throws. UCLA is seriously outclassed.
Tyler Bilodeau has really kept the Bruins in this one. Without him, the Bruins would be down big; hopefully, he can keep his fouling under control.
Social Media Reacts at the Half
The Bruins have kept it close so far, only trailing 45-40 entering the second half. Social Media reacts to the first half:
Social Media Reacts to 2nd Half
Tyler Bilodeau continues to dominate, while Xavier Booker continues to struggle. The Bruins are still keeping this one close.
The Bruins would roar back taking the lead 54-53 after a very solid 9-0 run. Social media reacts to this massive run.
Both teams are playing very well at the mid-point of the second half. We are watching two defensive masterclasses.
UCLA would lose the lead; however, they are not going down without a fight. Gonzaga went on a short 11-2 run, giving them the lead back. Here's what social media had to say:
UCLA is really falling apart late in the second half. Someone besides Bilodeau needs to step up soon, or UCLA will walk out of Seattle as losers.
The Bruins' offense is really struggling to close this game out. It is looking more and more like a Gonzaga win as the clock starts to run out.
It looked like UCLA would lose this one. Mick Cronin has caused some serious flak following this UCLA performance.
Social Media Reacts to Final Score
