How Social Media Reacted to UCLA's Loss to Gonzaga

This game is UCLA's first real test since losing to Arizona a few weeks ago. They would enter this game as true underdogs, and it would show, losing to the Bulldogs 82-72. Here is what social media had to say about the game.

Social Media Reacts to 1st Half

UCLA would jump out to a quick lead to start the game. All starters besides Xavier Booker would score. Social media reacts to UCLA's quick start.

.@skyyclark knocks down a step-back three to spark a 7-0 UCLA run to start the contest! 🎯#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/qRTII6uufP — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 14, 2025

#UCLA executing well in halfcourt offense, getting good looks. Gonzaga breaks Bruins press for a Graham Ike dunk. Tyler Bilodeau fouled and makes both FTs. #UCLA 10-5. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

UCLA has slowed down significantly, and social media is taking notice. The Bruins need to get something going soon, or hopes of an upset might be out the window.

mick cronin is chip kellying ucla basketball — 🐻🌹 (@plutobruin) December 14, 2025

#UCLA's offense was bogging down, hadn't made a field goal in over 5 minutes, then Skyy Clark hit an out-of-rhythm three. UCLA 16-12. Timeout at 11:42. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

Can't believe they would make Mick Cronin coach a game that tipped dam near 9pm PST



That being said UCLA matchup zoning Zag to slow offense...quite interesting — Gavin (@BuriedTreys) December 14, 2025

UCLA has officially fallen behind. Things are not looking good, especially with how Graham Ike is playing in this one. Social media reacts to UCLA's troubles.

It's just painful to watch another ucla roster that is not a high level roster. It's completely on Mick for poor evaluation, recruiting, development, retention. — Learned Paw (@Booger42069) December 14, 2025

#UCLA goes into a zone, allows an open lane for Graham Ike, he's stunned for a moment, then dunks over Xavier Booker. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

Any chance ucla has is playing booker and dent minimally. — Learned Paw (@Booger42069) December 14, 2025

Dawg ucla is food — year 23 (@johnrivers131) December 14, 2025

Xavier Booker is having a rough night. Defensively, he looks off and has yet to make an impact on offense. If things don't get better for him, things could get rough.

Booker on UCLA gotta be the goofiest player I’ve seen in a while . — T.I. (@triplegty) December 14, 2025

What are we doing booker — drew♱ (@drewxvz) December 14, 2025

Rim protection definitely a problem for UCLA. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 14, 2025

When it rains, it pours. UCLA is really struggling to do anything without free throws. UCLA is seriously outclassed .

#UCLA's defense just isn't very good. Graham Ike drives on Xavier Booker, converts and is fouled by Skyy Clark. This is happening while #UCLA's offense continues to sputter. GU 30-25, 5:10 left in half. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

UCLA plays unethical hoops. — Austin King (@Austin_king52) December 14, 2025

When is UCLA gonna fire their basketball coach? 😂 — Doctor Locks (@drlocks2021) December 14, 2025

Tyler Bilodeau has really kept the Bruins in this one. Without him, the Bruins would be down big; hopefully, he can keep his fouling under control.

2:41 | 1H #Gonzaga 37 - #UCLA 32



Zags offense has fully kicked into gear now, with Huff joining Ike in on the fun. Those two have combined for 27 on 12-14 shooting(!).



Tyler Bilodeau is keeping the Bruins close. He has 11 and is part of UCLA’s attack of getting to the FT line. — Howard Woodard (@WoodardWrites1) December 14, 2025

Tyler Bilodeau is at the 5, and he's getting it done on the offensive end, with 16 points, and UCLA's last six points. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

UCLA suddenly heating up on offense, pulls within 43-40 on Jamar Brown corner three-pointer. Bruins have made six of last seven shots and Tyler Bilodeau has 16 points in the first half. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 14, 2025

Social Media Reacts at the Half

The Bruins have kept it close so far, only trailing 45-40 entering the second half. Social Media reacts to the first half:

HALFTIME: Gonzaga 45, UCLA 40



Tyler Bilodeau has 16 pts to lead all scorers. Graham Ike with 15 to lead Gonzaga.



Zags shot 18/31, have an 11-2 edge in points off turnovers.



Bruins are 11/12 on FTs, 5/8 on 3-pointers. — BruinBlitz (On3 | Rivals) (@UCLAOn3) December 14, 2025

UCLA has kind of hung around thanks to a big first half from Tyler Bilodeau. Still going to be hard to pull off the upset without a big second half from the guards but definitely not going away easy. 45-40 Zags at the break, — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) December 14, 2025

Good news! UCLA is tied with Gonzaga at the half in rebounds -- 13 to 13. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

ucla getting decisively crushed in the brutal math and being kept alive almost solely through hot shooting from three. Not a great recipe for the second half. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) December 14, 2025

You might notice, #UCLA gave up 45 points to Gonzaga, allowing the Zags to shoot 58%, in the first half. This is not a typical Mick Cronin team. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 14, 2025

Social Media Reacts to 2nd Half

Tyler Bilodeau continues to dominate, while Xavier Booker continues to struggle. The Bruins are still keeping this one close.

some one get xavier booker of the court — drew♱ (@drewxvz) December 14, 2025

Tyler Bilodeau singlehandedly keeping UCLA alive. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 14, 2025

What’s the point of Xavier Booker lmao this guy does nothing but miss layups and blow defensive assignments for UCLA. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) December 14, 2025

The Bruins would roar back taking the lead 54-53 after a very solid 9-0 run. Social media reacts to this massive run.

UCLA is playing really well, it’s hard to be mad at. Zags need to step it up — Peezy Alfuego (@peezyfeezy) December 14, 2025

Bulldogs letting UCLA dictate every facet of the second half thus far — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 14, 2025

UCLA-Gonzaga is brewing into a banger, as God intended. — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) December 14, 2025

Didn't see this coming...UCLA on a 9-0 run sparked by ... defense? Bruins up 54-53 with 14:33 left.



Faint "U-C-L-A!" chant breaks out among heavily pro-Gonzaga crowd. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 14, 2025

Both teams are playing very well at the mid-point of the second half. We are watching two defensive masterclasses.

Hard to win shooting 23% from three while UCLA shoots 58% — Peter Van Fleet (@petervan80) December 14, 2025

UCLA playing with the hunger and desperation needed to win. Will still need more out of Dent down the stretch, but the toughness on defense has emerged. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 14, 2025

MOM SHUT UP IM WATCHING UCLA VS GONZAGA — mantrain88 (@mantrain88) December 14, 2025

UCLA would lose the lead; however, they are not going down without a fight. Gonzaga went on a short 11-2 run, giving them the lead back. Here's what social media had to say:

Gonzaga vs UCLA is a goodie rn if you still awake. — River Brown (@DuragRiv) December 14, 2025

As quietly and steadily as UCLA got the lead in this one, it took basically no time for Gonzaga to respond. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) December 14, 2025

UCLA is really falling apart late in the second half. Someone besides Bilodeau needs to step up soon, or UCLA will walk out of Seattle as losers.

(does ucla know that this is a must win game for them) — Dori Cohen (@cohen_dori) December 14, 2025

UCLA’s offense is awful — $0NNŸQŲĒ (@SonnyK__) December 14, 2025

What is UCLA doing???? Lmaooooooo — MKBets (@MahomesJ70769) December 14, 2025

The Bruins' offense is really struggling to close this game out. It is looking more and more like a Gonzaga win as the clock starts to run out.

UCLA has made like 1 basket over the last 5 minutes lmao classic Mick Cronin. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) December 14, 2025

UCLA offense went dry last 5 minutes man — George Middleton (@george51391) December 14, 2025

This UCLA team is HORRIBLE — MKBets (@MahomesJ70769) December 14, 2025

It looked like UCLA would lose this one. Mick Cronin has caused some serious flak following this UCLA performance.

Bob Chesney may need to coach UCLA's basketball team too — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) December 14, 2025

Social Media Reacts to Final Score

Gonzaga Owns UCLA — TLALOC (@maximize808) December 14, 2025

UCLA loses to Gonzaga, 82-72, and will have no signature nonconference victories this season. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 14, 2025

