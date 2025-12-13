Three Bold Predictions For UCLA vs Gonzaga

Here some of hottest takes prior to tip-off in UCLA vs Gonzaga.

While some of these might sound absurd at face value, there are plenty of reasons why these might come to fruition as the game goes on. And to be fair, UCLA will need some luck when facing a team of Gonzaga's caliber. Let's get into it.

Donovan Dent Breakout Game (for UCLA)

There has been no question that Donovan Dent has not lived up to his offseason billing. Many factors have played into this, such as new team growing pains, or his injury. Now that he is past these, there is a huge opportunity here for Dent to shine.

Gonzaga is loaded with talent; however, not so much at the guard position. Dailey Jr and Bilodeau will most likely be covered by Gonzaga's terrifying front court consisting of Braden Huff and Graham Ike. This will open up plenty of scoring opportunities for Dent to make a dent in the Zaga defense.

If Dent wants to make the impact we all know that he can make, he should be able to score at least 20-plus points in this one. He has the talent and the opportunity; this should be a great Donovan Dent game.

Tyler Bilodeau's Worst Game

This one might come as a shocker, considering that Tyler Bilodeau has been the Bruins' most consistent player. However, there is an argument that he has a really rough game against Gonzaga, like in the Dent section, we mentioned how crowded Gonzaga's front court is. This could be an issue.

He shone against Arizona, but the defensive pressure that Huff and Ike present might be too much for him. Bilodeau's performance will heavily influence this game on the Bruins' side. If he performs as advertised, the Bruins could walk out with a win; if not, it will be a long night.

Skyy Clark Takeover Game

Outside of Donovan Dent, easily the Bruin with the highest ceiling is Skyy Clark. This was shown in his performance against Washington, where he dropped 25 points on 77.6% shooting. The Bruins will need a similar game if there is any hope for an upset.

Skyy Clark is due for another big game. For many of the same reasons Donovan Dent is set up for a strong showing, Clark should benefit as well. A 20-plus point night is well within reach, and if that’s paired with the expected production from Dent, the Bruins suddenly have a legitimate path to an upset.

