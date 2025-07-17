UCLA Hoping Hometown Kid Can Help Defense
It took a few years, but defensive back Jamier Johnson finally got his chance.
And he made it count.
After three years of waiting his turn while at Texas and Indiana, the Pasadena native spent his senior year as an every-down defensive back and secured his first career interception.
It was an impressive stat line as well, 35 total tackles and fifth on the team in solo tackles.
To go with that, the Hoosiers made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, and Johnson became a part of a defense that ranked seventh in the FBS in points allowed.
Johnson’s departure didn’t seem to surprise many in Bloomington. Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti spoke on National Signing Day and indirectly suggested that Johnson wasn’t going to be a starter next season if he stayed.
"We added some pieces in the portal, which probably expedited an exit or two. We didn't lose, you know, anyone that we were projecting to start in the fall, let me just put it that way.”
And just like that, the questions from the outside suddenly had answers.
When Johnson entered the transfer portal, he took his time until the spring window and found himself heading toward home with the UCLA Bruins.
For the most part, though, his career didn’t pan out the way many thought.
He was originally a four-star prospect with projections that ranged from Power 5 starter to third-day draft pick. But since then, it’s been underwhelming to say the least. Forty-seven total tackles, zero tackles for loss, one interception, and two passes defended over the course of four seasons is less than ideal for a once four-star recruit.
Perhaps it’ll be different in Westwood, though by playing for his hometown.
The Bruins were a dreadful team in the secondary last season, which is why they rebuilt it essentially from scratch. Johnson, with his experience and seniority, would most likely have the job to lose, with the coaches just telling him to “do what you do.”
He was hardly a net negative last season, and maybe the best you’ll get out of him is a solid defender that can lock his opponent down and nothing more than that.
There’s always a place in football for players like that.
But what if he’s more? What if he can bring the boom, lock down guys so much that he can be a turnover machine?
That’s why he’s here, and that’s why UCLA brought him in. Show up and show out, and maybe your potential can unlock.
