Live Updates: UCLA Rebounding, Hosting Buzzing Hornets
The No. 19 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are reeling from their first loss of the season against then-fifth-ranked Arizona and are looking to get back on track before the start of conference play. Up next is a non-conference matchup against a buzzing team in the mid-major ranks, Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets.
With a ranked matchup behind them, the Bruins have two games in Pauley Pavilion against Sacramento State and Presbyterian before heading to San Francisco to take on California in the Chase Center.
Following along below with live updates on UCLA's host clash against Sacramento State.
How To Watch
What: (19) UCLA Bruins vs. Sacramento State Hornets
When: Tuesday, Nov. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
