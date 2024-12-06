UCLA Senior Guard Kobe Johnson in Need of Bounce-Back
The UCLA Bruins started off their conference play with exactly what they were hoping for, a victory. Now that the dust has settled from a war with the Washington Huskies, the Bruins need star Kobe Johnson to step up the production levels.
Johnson is in his first year with the Bruins and started off his season hot. Dropping 12 points two different times in a six-game span, his production in the last two games has fallen silent. While Johnson still leads the Bruins in assists, averaging 3.5 per game, other areas of his game have been faulted.
In the last two games, Johnson has only been able to put up 7 points, 4 against Southern Utah and 3 against the Washington Huskies. While point scoring has not been the aim of Johnson's game this season, fans have seen he can drop double digits from time to time.
Johnson, over the last two games, also has a combined two steals, one in each of the last two games. In the six games prior, Johnson was averaging 2.8 per game. One aspect of Johnson's game that has not faded is his rebounding.
Johnson's rebounding numbers have been consistent so far in UCLA's young season, totaling 41 rebounds and averaging 5.1 rebounds a game. In the last two games, Johnson posted nine rebounds, but against Washington, only recorded three, which is less than what he has been averaging.
Now, basketball is not about solo achievements; Johnson has still been a contributor for the Bruins in the games they have won this season. The Bruins have averaged 78.25 points a game heading into their matchup against the Oregon Ducks.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin, had some thoughts about what the Bruins will need to do going forward after, especially against an undefeated team in the Ducks next on their schedule.
"For us to have a good year, we are going to need performance from our guards," Cronin said. "Performance. Make plays."
Going forward, the Bruins should know Cronin's expectations of them if they wish to remain competitive in a tight Big Ten race. Johnson, being a veteran member of this team, will look to lead by example for the Bruins when they take on the Ducks.
