Bruins Crumble Late, Fall to Tar Heels In NYC
The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-2) fell on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5), 76-74, snapping their nine-game winning streak. The Bruins failed to convert down the stretch and went cold in the final minutes to give up a double-digit lead.
The Bruins led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half and simply did not perform down the stretch. In the final nine minutes, the Bruins scored just two field goals with a majority of their late points coming from the free throw line.
After leading 2-0 in the opening minute, the Tar Heels never saw the lead back until the final minute of play and were playing from behind the entire game. They knocked down 10 of their final 15 shots to make the comeback and earn their first ranked win of the season.
The Bruins were solid offensively, shooting 49.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. They faltered at the free throw line, making just 13 of 22 attempts at the charity stripe. Many points were left off the board at the line, which was a major factor in the loss.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau had a sensation performance, scoring a season-high 26 points, going 5-6 from three-point range, and adding three rebounds and a block. He was a big reason why the Bruins had such a big lead late in the game but also fell silent late in the contest.
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack had a statement game in the loss after being benched last game against Prairie View A&M, playing just three minutes. Mack popped off for a season-high 22 points off the bench with three assists. Despite the defeat, Mack responded very well tonight.
There have been a few games in the past weeks in which the Bruins gave up a lead late in the game. It took a game-winning 3-pointer to beat No. 12 Oregon and this time, they came out on the wrong side of the coin.
The Bruins will be back next Saturday, as they will play another neutral site contest against No. 13 Gonzaga on Dec. 28 bounce-back. It will be a huge bounce back spot for the Bruins to respond from a disappointing loss that could have been another signature win if not for the crumble.
