UCLA to Induct Scoring Legend to Athletic Hall of Fame
UCLA Bruins shooting legend Jason Kapono will be acknowledged as one of the greatest athletes in UCLA history as he will be inducted into the UCLA Bruins Hall of Fame, as announced by UCLA Athletics on Thursday. One of the all-time best shooters for one of the most historical programs will get his flowers with a Hall of Fame nod.
Kapono spent a full four years at UCLA from 1999 to 2003 before being drafted 31st overall (second round) in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection every single year he played for UCLA and was named Pac-12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2000.
He averaged at least 16 points per game every single season at Pauley Pavilion, playing in 127 career games as a Bruin. Kapono helped lead UCLA to three-straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2000 to 2002 but was unable to capture a conference or national title.
He became the No. 3 all-time scorer in Bruin history behind Don Maclean and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He is also the No. 2 all-time 3-point shooter for the program, being a career 44.6% shooter from beyond the arc in four seasons on campus. He was a special talent in a Bruin jersey.
The Long Beach native played for six teams over the span of a nine-year career. He never played more than two seasons with one team, fittingly completing his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011-'12.
He helped lead the 2005-06 Miami Heat to an NBA title, playing in 51 games and averaging 4.1 points on 39.6% from deep. He also became the first player ever to lead the NBA in 3-point percentage in back-to-back seasons after shooting an insane 51.4% in 2006-07.
That is not at all. Kapono was a two-time 3-point contest champion in back-to-back seasons ('07, '08). Before Steph Curry, there was Jason Kapono, and this guy could shoot the lights out of the gym. He is one of the more coveted alumni and will go down as one of the best in UCLA history.
