UCLA's Kobe Johnson to Get Pre-Draft Workout With California Team
Kobe Johnson is the only player from last year's UCLA roster who has a chance to have his name called in next month's NBA Draft. The question is if he will get it, and if he does, where will he go?
Johnson, who spent his collegiate career in Southern California, his first three with USC and his final with UCLA, has been granted an opportunity to showcase his talents to the NBA's best team of the last decade, one that resides in California. Could Johnson be staying put in the Golden State?
According to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard, Johnson will participate in a pre-draft workout for the Golden State Warriors, who have the 41st pick in the draft.
The Warriors come off a playoff push that ended in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Golden State, of course, is known as having the league's most recent dynasty, having won four titles in six NBA Finals appearances (five straight) in eight years.
As previously mentioned, Johnson spent just one season in Westwood after transferring over from USC. He was named a Big Ten All-Defensive honoree for his lone year as a Bruin, his third consecutive all-conference defensive team selection.
Johnson averaged 7.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals while starting in all 34 of the Bruins' games. He proved to be a crucial veteran for UCLA, helping lead it back to the NCAA Tournament with a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, its first year in the conference.
UCLA, of course, has a rich list of legends who went on to have great NBA careers, some of whom are still building their legacy.
Could Johnson join them?
The UCLA product isn't expected to go in the first round, but he could very well go in the second. His ability as a lockdown defender should make him a very appealing prospect for teams, and he complements it with rather efficient scoring as well. He averaged 46.4% from the field on just over six attempts per game in his final season.
The Warriors would get a very underrated player if they decide to take Johnson at 41.
