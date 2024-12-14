Bruins' Late Comeback Enough to Tame Wildcats
The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (9-1) pulled off an incredible 57-54 comeback win over the Arizona Wildcats (4-5) in Phoenix on Saturday. It marks the Bruins' eighth straight win as they continue to look like one of the better teams in the nation to this point in the season.
Trailing by 13 points with just over 10 minutes to play, the Bruins were ice cold shooting the ball and had scored just six points in the first 10 minutes of the half. They put together a 16-3 run in the next seven minutes to tie the game at 52.
A few key shots down the stretch from its leading scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, would bring UCLA back into the game and ultimately take a late lead that would be just enough to defeat the Wildcats. It could not have been a more evenly matched game throughout.
Bilodeau led all scorers with 17 points on 8-15 shooting while adding three rebounds. He was assisted by junior guard Skyy Clark, who had his best offensive game of the season, scoring a season-high 15 points with three 3-pointers and two extremely clutch free throws at the end of the game.
A few of the Bruins' biggest flaws early in the season became their biggest strengths in this game. Despite turning the ball over 14 times, they forced 22 turnovers by the Wildcats, and a large majority of their first-half scoring was off turnovers.
The offensive rebounding was a massive key as well with UCLA pulling down eight. The biggest one came in the final seconds after the Bruins missed a shot up 1. Clark, who grabbed the crucial board, was intentionally fouled and would go to the line to give themselves a 3-point lead.
The Wildcats would have had one final shot and came up short on the game-tying 3-pointer.
UCLA senior guard Kobe Johnson has another sensational game, scoring seven points with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. It seemed that on every play, Johnson was deflecting a pass, forcing a turnover, or playing hard-nosed defense. He continues to be a major key to this team.
The Bruins are on quite the hot streak since falling to New Mexico in their second game of the season. They have entered the top 25 once again and ripped off eight straight wins, making a statement with a comeback victory over a blue-blood program in men's college basketball.
UCLA will get a two-day break before it heads back home to take on Prairie View A&M (1-8). That game will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.
