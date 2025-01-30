Bruins' Cronin Shows His Ability to Scold and Praise Team Evenly
The UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4) are back on track with four straight wins and are moving towards the top of the Big Ten standings after a slow start to January. In the past several weeks, UCLA coach Mick Cronin has had quite the rollercoaster of emotions from the way his team has played.
To open the new calendar year, the Bruins lost four straight games, all at the hands of traditional Big Ten teams. Following their home loss to the then No. 24 Michigan Wolverines, Cronin eviscerated his team and coaching staff, essentially calling them out for their effort and will to win.
"We're soft, we're too soft to play hard enough," Cronin said after the Michigan loss. "So don't tell me you want to win. Aside from, to be fair, they have unique skill set the way they shoot the ball, but we're soft. I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard. It's crazy and it's every day, I'm tired of it."
Just three weeks later, the Bruins turned that four-game skid into a four-game winning streak, earning several statement wins to change the outlook on this season. Following their latest win over hated rival, the USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5), Cronin had a much different tune than what we heard weeks ago.
"Any win is a great win, period, end of story, in this league, and we just won two in a row, on the road without our leading scorer," Cronin said. "Not many teams in the country [are] going to win on the road in a rivalry game against a great coach, a heck of a team of older guys, without their leading scorer. So, to ask me if I'm happy, understatement."
Despite catching heat for how hard he was on his group after their blowout loss to the Wolverines at home, Cronin did not receive that same credit for the praise he gave his guys after a rivalry win on the road. His ability to scold and commend his players accordingly is what makes him a great coach.
If the Bruins are playing bad, Cronin will let his team and the media know about it, as he is not one to sugarcoat. When they thrive and play to the best of their ability, he will give credit where it is due. This team is feeding off that support and will continue to put out the effort that Cronin expects.
