Cronin Recaps Bruins' Bounce-Back Season
The UCLA Bruins (23-11) turned in what was a motivating and much better season from one year ago. They fell to the Tennessee Volunteers (29-7) on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
Despite the disappointing finish and being a one-and-done team in this year's tournament, the Bruins put together a season that many did not expect them to have. With a majority of their team being first-year transfers, it was impressive how fast this group gelled and started making an impact.
Following the Bruins' tournament loss last weekend, Coach Mick Cronin spoke to the media and discussed what his team was able to do this season. After going 16-17 and missing the NCAA Tournament last year, the Bruins are back to being a tournament team that contends for titles.
"Look, we restored us back to where we need to be in the NCAA Tournament," Cronin said. "We had the 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament out of 18 teams. After having almost no NIL and having to go to Europe to try to find cheap players, in a debacle, and fighting through it last year and finishing fifth."
Earlier in the year, the Bruins suffered four straight conference losses, three of which came on the road. They were 2-4 in Big Ten play, looking to be a middle-of-the-pack type of team. Instead, they won their next seven, finished 13-7 in conference and earned a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.
"So I thought -- this group of guys did as good as they could do," Cronin said. "I thought Eric's [Dailey JR.] injury and Will [Kyle III] had to have a little surgery in the middle of the season threw us off, but this group of guys, Aday [Mara] improved.
"You have a team where literally your four most important players are transfers. They came together and had a heck of a year. This team is -- and Tennessee is great, man, they got a hell of a team."
Cronin was referring to sophomore Eric Dailey Jr.'s facial injury midway through the season that kept him out for a few games, as well as junior forward William Kyle III's surgery on an undisclosed injury around the same time. Both guys would finish the season healthy.
Sophomore center Aday Mara took an incredible stride in the right direction this year, earning a career-high in average points (6.4), field-goal percentage (59%), rebounds (4.0) and blocks (1.6). At 7-3, Mara was the ultimate rim protector and developed a steady post move that became a factor.
The Bruins earned some memorable wins this season, finishing the year 5-4 against ranked opponents. They pulled out thrilling victories over Gonzaga and Arizona early in the year, upset the Wisconsin Badgers in a shootout, and took down Top 10 Michigan State at Pauley Pavilion.
Offseason preparations are in the works to retain much of the transfer talent that came on but also keeping an eye on the transfer portal. The Bruins' biggest priorities will likely be an everyday big man and one more high-scoring guard that can benefit an offense that struggled this year.
