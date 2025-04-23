Top 3 All-Time NBA Players From UCLA
UCLA has a legendary basketball legacy and has long since provided a pipeline of great NBA players. Three however, stand out as the best: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Russel Westbrook and Bill Walton. They each represent a different era of UCLA basketball, and all made incredible impacts on the NBA.
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
One of the greatest basketball players ever. Period. He dominated every time he stepped on the court. During his time at UCLA from 1966-1969, he won three NCAA championships and three Final Four MVP awards.
Abdul-Jabbar continued his legendary career in the NBA. He won six NBA championships and was awarded six MVPs. Not to mention, Abdul-Jabbar was a 19-time All-Star and was the NBA's all-time leading scorer for 40 years until LeBron James recently passed him.
His patented skyhook became basketball's most unguardable shot. Abdul-Jabbar was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995.
Much different than Abdul-Jabbar but still a legend in his own right. He played for the Bruins from 2006-2008 and may be the most explosive athlete ever to come out of UCLA.
Westbrook has had a unique and incredible NBA career. Known for his intense motor and aggressiveness, his poster dunks look like he is angry at the rim. Westbrook only has one speed, 110%, which has carried him to lead the NBA in all-time triple-doubles, a 2017 MVP award and nine All-Star honors.
Westbrook has had multiple seasons averaging a triple-double, a feat that seemed impossible before Westbrook did it. His passion and fire have cemented his legacy as a modern-day icon.
3. Bill Walton
A dominant force and presence, he led UCLA to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1972 and 1973. He was a two-time NCAA player of the year. Despite being held down by injury, at his peak, Walton was unstoppable. He won the NBA title in 1977 with the Portland Trailblazers and was a league MVP in 1978.
Walton won another championship in 1986 with the Boston Celtics. When healthy, Walton was an elite passer, shot blocker, and teammate. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.
These three represent the full talent and skill that have played for the UCLA Bruins. Decades a part but forever connected by the Blue and Gold.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE