Former Bruin Top Candidate for Major NBA Award
Former UCLA Bruin and current Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is putting together the best season of his nine-year NBA career and is a rightful top candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award. He has elevated his game to another level and has a great chance to win it.
Powell has had a breakout season in the past, but nothing like what he is doing this season. Through 45 games this year, the former Bruin is averaging a career-high 24.2 points on 49.6% shooting with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
He is currently ranked 18th in the league in points per game after finishing with just 13.2 points per game a season ago. He has been the most consistent scorer all season for a Clipper team that currently holds the No. 6 seed with a 32-27 record.
There are not many players in the league that have shown immense improvement like Powell has. The one star that will give Powell a run for his money is Detroit Pistons' fourth-year guard Cade Cunningham, who is posting 25.4 points, 9.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in a major breakout year.
Sports Illustrated's own Peter Dewey broke down Powell's comparison with Cunningham and why he believes that the Clippers' star guard deserves to win the award for the first time in his career. He credits Powell's longevity and ability to have a monstrous season so late in his career.
"The difference in this market is that Powell has been a career role player (and recent Sixth Man of the Year candidate) who has become the No. 1 option at times for a Los Angeles Clippers team that hasn’t had Kawhi Leonard for most of the season," Dewey wrote. "I lean toward Powell in this market given his improvement and how late in his career it has come, but the odds suggest Cunningham has the edge."
The Clippers are preparing for a Sunday night showdown with crosstown rival, Los Angeles Lakers. Powell is currently a "game-time decision" as he suffered a knee injury and has not played since Feb. 13. He is probable for Sunday's game, seeking to return to his high-scoring ways.
