Former Bruin Gibes Praiseful Claim on Steph Curry
Throughout the NBA, whether you watch or not, there are a slew of players that everyone just knows because of their skillset. From LeBron James to Michael Jordan, or Kevin Durant to Kobe Bryant, everyone knows the biggest legend's names.
One iconic name to the game of basketball is Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen Curry. Not only has Curry been a top player in the league for several years in a row, Curry has recently set a new record that no one else has ever reached.
Draining over 4,000 3-point shots, Curry has written his name into the NBA history books for the foreseeable future.
Recently, former UCLA guard and current guard for the Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball was asked if Curry was the most influential player in this era of basketball. Below is what he had to say.
"Is he the most influential player is actually a great question, and as I'm pondering it I would have to say yes," Ball said on "What An Experience with Lonzo Ball." "Especially the way the younger people are playing, even the way that NBA is playing now. Warriors and him, they really started all them threes; I don't think that record will ever be broken."
Curry is the only player in NBA history to surpass the 4,000 mark when it comes to 3-pointers, with the next closest being James Harden, and even he is over 800 made three's away from getting to where the future Hall of Famer is now.
"I do think that it's probably more realistic for someone to catch that [Curry's 3-point record] then Bron's scoring record," Ball said. "Bron's longevity and just how many years he's been playing and he's still playing, like I don't think anybody is catching record."
The UCLA product has a point given how both players are still performing into the back half of their historic careers. While Curry has had the record of most three's made, passing the 4,000 mark seems to be way out of reach in today's game.
In terms of the former Bruin, Ball is still waiting to make his return back to the court following his wrist injury, as the Bulls are anxiously awaiting his return.
