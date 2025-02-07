Big Threats Penn State Possess That UCLA Must Stop
It can be argued that the UCLA Bruins are one of, if not the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now. Playing the game with defense first and finding ways to win with their offense, the Bruins have won six straight contests.
Not only was the sixth win of the win streak impressive, but UCLA earned it with a game-winning bucket from junior forward Eric Dailey Jr. against a Michigan State team that held sole possession of the top spot in the conference going into the game. Now the Bruins sit just two games back from first as they get ready to welcome in the Penn State Nittany Lions to Pauley Pavilion.
Penn State hasn't been playing its best basketball on the 2024-25 campaign, as it will enter the matchup in Los Angeles with a 13-10 record, with a 3-9 record in conference. While they sit around the bottom of the standings, the Nittany Lions still have several threats that can beat you.
Penn State possesses something that the Bruins do not have: multiple players with point averages in the double digits. Other than Tyler Bilodeau and Dailey, the Bruins have lacked consistent offense from their players.
Players that UCLA needs to watch out for are Ace Baldwin Jr, Nick Kern Jr. and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. Those three Nittany Lions all average over 12 points a game for Penn State and have been thorns in the sides of several opponents this season.
Another thing the Bruins need to watch out for is the explosiveness of Penn State's offense. Penn State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in average points scored per game with 81.4. UCLA, the No. 1 defensive team in the Big Ten, will need its defensive weapons, such as Kobe Johnson and Aday Mara, to bring their A-game against a very skilled offense.
Penn State averagely holds its opponents to 72.5 points per game, whereas UCLA is averaging 75.4 points per game. If the Bruins can get past the Nittany Lions' weaker defensive side, they will have a chance to push their winning ways another game.
Ever since Coach Mick Cronin laid into his players' effort, the effort in question has improved. A little fear as motivation has never hurt anybody, and Cronin has always found a way to motivate his teams.
