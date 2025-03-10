Skyy Clark Helped Will Bruins to Pummeling of USC With Season High
UCLA received some monster games from sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. and junior guard Skyy Clark in its 90-63 conquering of USC on Senior Night.
Both players finished with season highs, with Dailey's 25 points serving as a new career high.
While Clark hadn't yet reached his total of 17 this year, he had plenty of high-scoring outings last season, with his career high being 36, which he scored in last year's ACC Tournament.
Clark's scoring average has significantly decreased compared to last season. This year, he's averaged 8.0 points per game, while last year, he averaged a career-best 13.2.
Following Sunday's game, the veteran, being the selfless leader he is, credited his teammates for his success in the win.
“I really just let the game come to me," Clark said. "I was taking my opportunities whenever I had them. My teammates were finding me on some of them, my bigs were setting great screens.
"Aday [Mara] found me on a cut one time. Whatever opportunities I had, I was just trying to take advantage of them.”
Clark also ended up with three steals.
"He’s [Clark] got 13 deflections, and he’s 7-for-10 from the field," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin. "When we get good guard play, we can beat anybody. And we have, we’ve beat four teams in the top 12 of the KenPom.
"When we get good guard play, we’re really good. Dylan [Andrews] or Skyy having a big game, Sebastian [Mack] having a good game. When we get really good point guard play from one of those guys, we’re pretty good.”
Sunday was the third time in the last four games Clark scored in double figures. As Cronin alluded to, when UCLA's guards are playing well, it is a very hard team to beat.
If Clark can carry this performance into the Big Ten Tournament and beyond, the Bruins could reach the level they have been trying to get back to.
As a top-four team in the conference, they have proven they can go toe-to-toe with anyone when they are playing to their potential.
And Clark's success is key to that potential.
