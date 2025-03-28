UCLA Freshman, Former Four-Star Prospect Staying in Westwood
UCLA received some good news on Thursday after taking a hit with the loss of Dylan Andrews to the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Freshman guard Trent Perry announced on social media on Thursday that he will be staying in Westwood next season.
Perry is a former four-star recruit from Harvard Westlake High School in Studio City. He turned in a solid and promising freshman campaign in which he averaged 3.7 points per game in just over 11 minutes of play.
That stat doesn't jump off the page, of course, but this was a deep UCLA team, and Perry showed signs of great basketball, indicating he could become a major contributor for this team in the future.
Perry had three games where he finished in double figures in the scoring column and nearly made it four with a 9-point outing against Wisconsin in the Bruins' loss to the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament.
One of Perry's best games was in UCLA's road win over Indiana when he posted 7 points, three rebounds and a block.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin noted the young guard's potential after that contest.
“I’ve had confidence in him, it’s just finding the right times to get him the minutes," Cronin said. "I should have more at Illinois. I beat myself up after every loss, and I thought we should’ve played smaller. When they decided to play small tonight, it was a chance to play Trent and get him minutes.
"He’s had a great attitude throughout, being a McDonald’s All-American and having choppy minutes. He can’t possibly have a better attitude. He could get one shot, and he never stops talking, never stops hustling, always in the right spot. That kid’s going to be a great player – he’s a winner.”
Perry's return will be huge for a UCLA team that made a leap this season. With the Bruins set to return Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark and (likely) Eric Dailey Jr., his presence, along with that of potential incoming transfers, could make for a very dangerous team in its second season in the Big Ten.
Perry was one of UCLA's two enrollees from the class of 2024. The other was Eric Freeny.
