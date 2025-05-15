Podcast: Who Will be UCLA's Biggest Surprises Next Season?
The UCLA Bruins are due for a breakout season with a new and improved lineup, bringing back a core group of veterans. Coming off a promising first season in the Big Ten, there are several players on next year's team who have a chance to break out and surprise the nation.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh looks at a few different Bruins that have the highest potential to make the greatest leap from last year to this coming November.
Sophomore Guard, Trent Perry
Perry gained valuable experience as a true freshman last year with the Bruins. Playing in 32 games, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.8 minutes, Perry was the point guard off the bench. Cronin continuously credited his tenacity, effort, and intelligence for drawing fouls, getting to the line.
Given a larger role, which is likely in his sophomore year, Perry could take over the role of former Bruin sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, who transferred to Missouri in early April. Perry has the shot, the handles, and the basketball IQ to be a threat behind starting point guard Donovan Dent.
Senior Shooting Guard, Skyy Clark
Clark arguably has the highest potential to be the biggest standout surprise and become a potential 2026 NBA Draft selection. Entering his fourth and final year of eligibility, Clark is coming off a positive season as the starting shooting guard for UCLA last season.
Starting all 34 games that he played while averaging 8.5 points on 45.8% shooting with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, Clark may balloon those numbers to being one of the top shooting guards in the Big Ten.
He was a sensational three-point shooter last season, coming in at a 39.7% clip on 3.6 attempts per game. He dropped 18 points against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, showing his big game ability, and may be able to make even more noise in his senior season.
Junior Forward, Xavier Booker
Booker is entering his third season of college ball, but first at UCLA. After two years of little involvement and production with the Michigan State Spartans, Booker made the transfer move to Westwood, joining Mick Cronin and the Bruins. He has some of the best breakout potential.
After averaging just 4.7 points on 41.7% shooting with 2.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 12.8 minutes per game last year, Booker slowly faded to the bench as the Spartans made a run for the Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance.
As a former five-star and McDonald's All-American, UCLA is well aware of the potential that Booker holds. At 6-11, 240 pounds, if put in the right system, this is a guy that can thrive as a dominant rebounder with an elite handle and ability to shoot the 3-ball.
