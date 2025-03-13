UCLA to Face Wisconsin in Big Ten Quarterfinals
UCLA knows who its opponent will be in what will be its first-ever contest in the Big Ten Tournament.
With No. 5-seeded Wisconsin's win over No. 13-seeded Northwestern on Thursday, the Bruins will be taking on the Badgers in Friday's quarterfinal matchup.78
UCLA defeated Wisconsin back in January, the second victory of the Bruins' seven-game win streak.
It was a narrow defeat but a momentous one, as the Bruins had been in need of making up ground after their four-game losing streak that put them in a tough hole.
Wisconsin is ranked 18th in the nation but has struggled to find consistency as of late.
While it won its last two games of the regular season, UCLA is in need of establishing consistency of its own, as the Bruins were streaky all season, never really being able to establish a stable identity.
This Big Ten Tournament will be an opportunity for the Bruins to do that.
Of course, UCLA coach Mick Cronin's primary concern is the real tournament.
"I'm not a big believer in conference tournaments," Cronin said after his team's season finale victory over USC on Saturday. "It's only because I played in a lot of them. In Cincinnati, my last three years, we either won them or -- we won the last two.
"We played in the finals like every year in the American [Athletic Conference]. On Sunday. It wears you out. Because the next tournament is what matters."
UCLA, of course, is an iconically successful program. Conference tournaments are not the standard.
"Because around here, man, they ain't gonna hang no banner [if] we when the Big Ten Tournament," Cronin said. " ... A little small one in our practice gym. It ain't going in Pauley. You don't win the national championship around here, they don't hang the banner out there, It's just the way it is."
Winning one would be nice, of course. And not just for the banner, but for UCLA to make a statement to the rest of the conference that it belongs.
The Bruins did that by finishing fourth in the league, but winning the Big Ten Tournament would be the ultimately warning to the league that the Bruins have arrived.
