By The Numbers: UCLA vs. Oregon
The UCLA Bruins started off on the right foot in conference play, taking down the Washington Huskies on Tuesday. Now, the Bruins must turn their attention to the Oregon Ducks, who are undefeated going into their game against the 7-1 Bruins.
The Bruins and Ducks have a long history when it comes to squaring off against each other, but it has been UCLA who has gotten the best of the Ducks over the years. Going into their game against each other, the Bruins lead their overall series 29-25 over the Ducks.
Spanning back to 1998, when the teams faced off against each other for the very first time, UCLA took home the victory. Defeating the Ducks 68-66 in '98, this rivalry has no love loss between the two teams.
UCLA's longest winning streak over the Ducks sits at five straight games, from 2006-2009. While UCLA has acquired a winning streak of their own, the Ducks have had the Bruins number before. The Bruins' longest losing streak to the Ducks sits at five as well, spanning from 2002-2003.
The Bruins, though, have been able to blow the game wide open against Oregon, with their largest victory coming back on March 7, 1999, when they defeated the Ducks 94-68. Although the history has leaned in UCLA's favor up to this point, the Bruins have not been so lucky as of late when facing Oregon.
In the team's last ten matchups, the Bruins have lost six times compared to their four victories. Over that ten-game stretch, the Bruins averaged 69.9 points, as the Ducks have averaged 70 points. The two teams always deliver close matchups when they play each other, which was evident in their last matchup as well.
The Ducks beat the Bruins 68-66 in their most recent matchup back on March 14, 2024. Over the course of history, the Bruins have averaged 73 points a game when facing the Ducks, with the Ducks averaging 72 points.
The next time these two teams are set to meet in their expanding history against each other is Sunday, Dec. 8, when UCLA will look to topple Oregon once again.
