Insider Unveils Bold Statement on UCLA in Exhibition Win
In the grand scheme of things, exhibition games really don’t mean all that much. After all, the UCLA Bruins are not going to be facing Cal State LA when it actually matters.
But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take any positives away from UCLA’s dominant 100-64 win over Cal State LA on Wednesday night.
The Bruins shot a blistering 64.5 percent from the floor and went 9-for-17 from 3-point range in the route, and in the midst of the blowout, Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times revealed a rather bold claim that will have Bruins fans fired up.
“It’s just an exhibition but UCLA hasn’t looked this dominant since the Lonzo Ball season,” Bolch wrote on his X account.
UCLA went just 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament last year, so Bruins Nation is already starving for any signs of success.
However, UCLA made three straight trips to the Big Dance prior, advancing all the way to the Final Four — as an 11-seed, mind you — in 2021. Two years ago, the Bruins went 31-6.
So, it’s not like UCLA has been subpar in recent seasons. The Bruins have been good (other than last year, of course).
But there is no doubt that there is some more buzz and excitement around UCLA this season, as the Bruins are entering the 2024-25 campaign ranked 22nd in the country.
Still, it’s not quite Lonzo levels just yet.
Ball played just one year at Pauley Pavilion back in 2016-17, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. UCLA went 31-5 that season but was hammered by Kentucky in the Sweet 16.
Due to the presence of Ball and terrific teammates like TJ Leaf and Bryce Alford, the Bruins were viewed as national title contenders all season long before their disappointing NCAA Tournament exit.
This current UCLA squad is certainly gifted. We watched junior standout Tyler Bilodeau pour in 24 points and six rebounds against Cal State LA. Fellow junior Skyy Clark chipped in with 17. Then there was hyped sophomore Eric Dailey Jr., who finished with 11 points and seven boards.
The Bruins are balanced, they are experienced and they play both sides of the ball very well. But we probably shouldn’t get too hyped just yet.
