REPORT: UCLA in Contact with Star Illini Forward
The UCLA Bruins are in dire need of a strong post player to fill the hole that was left when junior forward William Kyle III entered the transfer portal, last week. They have set their sights on a fellow Big Ten big man that would boost the Bruins' starting five to one of the best in the conference.
Reported by CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, UCLA is one of 17 teams that have extended interest in Illinois Fighting Illini freshman forward Morez Johnson, his agent RaShay Russell confirmed. Seven different Big Ten teams have already reached out to Johnson, hoping to sign him.
Johnson appeared in 30 of the Illini's 35 games this past season, starting eight times, and averaging 17.7 minutes per game. He averaged 7.0 points on 64.2% shooting with 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest. He would be another strong post player and rim protector for the Bruins next year.
While helping the Illini to a 23-12 record, finishing eighth in the Big Ten standings, Johnson came off the bench for a majority of the season behind star freshman forward Will Riley. With Riley's future being bright in Champaign, Johnson was prompted to hit the portal for a fresh start.
Johnson played in both of the Illini's NCAA Tournament games as they fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32. He combined for 11 points on 4-6 shooting with 12 rebounds, playing a total of 29 minutes across the two games.
As a Riverdale, Ill. native, many would think that Johnson would want to continue to stay close to his hometown, seeking another local Big Ten school. But the Bruins seemingly find a way to market talent that comes from all over the country due to their pedigree, environment and facilities.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Johnson could be a long-term piece for the Bruins' paint presence. If he were to transfer to Westwood, he would work alongside senior forward Tyler BIlodeau, as well as junior center Aday Mara, learning from the two veterans that helped UCLA a ton this year.
UCLA already made one more portal move by landing Donovan Dent. Perhaps this could be the next.
