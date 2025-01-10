REPORT: Former UCLA Star May be Staying Put
It wouldn't come as a surprise if former UCLA star and current Chicago Bull Zach LaVine wants to get traded to a contender. After all, it must be difficult languishing on a Bulls team that clearly isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
But it's starting to look less and less likely that LaVine will be dealt.
During an NBA roundtable discussion, several ESPN writers were asked what major players they felt would be dealt by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Well, Tim Bontemps threw a wet blanket on the possibility of LaVine being moved.
"This might not be a fun answer, but I'm going with no one," Bontemps said. "Every conversation I've had with scouts, executives, agents and league personnel for months has been centered around how stiff the trade market is due to the combination of money on teams' books, the lack of draft capital among contenders and, most importantly, the collective bargaining agreement coming fully online this season. Unless big salary players are being swapped for each other, it's hard to see a huge star making a move in the next month."
That probably rules out LaVine, who is making a tick under $50 million this season and also has a player option for roughly the same amount next year.
Momentum appeared to be building toward the former Bruin being traded, with teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings all throwing their hats into the ring.
But at this point, it may take quite the financial gymnastics for another team to be able to match LaVine's salary while also supplying the Bulls with desirable assets.
The 29-year-old is enjoying a terrific 2024-25 campaign, averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 33.6 minutes per game on 51.2/44.4/81.7 shooting splits.
LaVine is also a two-time All-Star, so when healthy, there is no doubting his ability.
But that's just the thing: the UCLA product has an incredibly checkered medical history and has only played in 70 games once since the 2016-17 season.
Couple that with the rather exorbitant money remaining on his deal, and you can understand why teams may be a bit leery of trading for LaVine.
