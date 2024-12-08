UCLA Alum Kyle Anderson Finding Consistency With New Team
UCLA has seen a fair share of professional athletes come from their programs, with multiple remaining in a respective league for multiple years. Current Golden State Warrior and former UCLA Bruin Kyle Anderson have been exactly that type of product since leaving UCLA.
Now in his 11th NBA season, Anderson has seen his fair share of experience since coming to the league. After getting drafted in the first round back in 2014, Anderson joined the San Antonio Spurs and made an immediate impact.
Spending his first four seasons with the Spurs, Anderson averaged 4.5 points per game. After his last season with the Spurs, his best in the NBA up until that point, Anderson took his services to the Memphis Grizzlies for another four years. He spent two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves up until his current contract with Golden State.
Anderson has averaged 5.1 points per game, 108 points total on the year so far, and has averaged 15 minutes of time on the court for the Warriors. Anderson has also averaged 3.1 rebounds per game and has put up 65 on the season in total.
His experience being brought to the Golden State Warriors joins the core they have, with Golden State's team age average coming in at 27.8 years old, making them the 26th oldest team per player age in the NBA.
Anderson's season high in rebounds has been topped off at six, hitting that mark twice this season and hitting five rebounds a game four different times. His season high in points scored on the year comes in at 11, but Anderson has dropped 10 points on two different occasions as well.
Though Anderson's average time on the court has decreased so far this season compared to the numbers he was putting up in his last four seasons, he has been a key contributor for this Golden State squad as they try to chase down another championship ring.
Anderson has continued to make UCLA proud since his departure, and he and the Warriors will take on his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a rematch from their recent clash where Minnesota took down Golden State 107-90.
