UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin Reacts to Multi-Game Series Between Bruins and Arizona

𝑼𝑪𝑳𝑨. 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒛𝒐𝒏𝒂.



“We want to preserve what has turned into a 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭.”



🏀🗣️ @CoachMickCronin



📲: https://t.co/PAO380v3TV pic.twitter.com/qZD1Jp16oR