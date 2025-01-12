UCLA Bruins Facing Do-or-Die Stretch Amid Recent Struggles
The UCLA Bruins looked to be ascending. They had put together wins over both Oregon and Gonzaga, and it was appearing that all of their moves during the offseason — landing multiple key pieces via transfer—were paying massive dividends.
But since beating Gonzaga on Dec. 28, UCLA has lost three games in a row, including back-to-back blowout losses to Michigan and Maryland.
A plethora of issues have been on display for the Bruins in this recent skid.
They aren't hitting threes. They are turning the ball over like it's a hot potato. They missed 11 free throws against the Wolverines. Its previously stout defense has suddenly looked immensely vulnerable.
It has been a hodgepodge of UCLA doing everything in its power to lose basketball games, and it has put the Bruins in serious danger.
Mick Cronin's club is now just 2-3 in Big Ten play, and now, it will be getting into the meat of its schedule. UCLA has four ranked opponents currently remaining on its slate, and even the unranked squads are not easy matchups.
But this coming week, the Bruins will have games against Rutgers and Iowa on tap. Make no mistake about it: they have to win these two matchups.
Rutgers, in particular, should be an easy victory. The Scarlet Knights are just 8-8 and are one of the easier Big Ten clashes UCLA will have the rest of the way. Iowa isn't a pushover, but if the Bruins want to be taken seriously, they have to top the Hawkeyes.
UCLA is far too talented to fall into this type of lull. We saw how gifted the Bruins were before this losing streak started.
And now, their 2024-25 campaign is teetering on the brink of disaster.
This isn't the NBA. You don't get a whole lot of time to make up for your mistakes in college basketball. It's only mid-January, but you better believe that UCLA's season is already on the line.
If the Bruins can bounce back with wins over Rutgers and Iowa, perhaps it will give them some more confidence as they head into their upcoming matchup with Wisconsin.
But if not? UCLA's season may end up wasting away.
