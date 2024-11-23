UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Another Massive Win For Bruins
The UCLA Bruins (5-1) dominated on Friday night, crushing Cal State Fullerton (1-5), 80-47, for their fourth-straight win and fifth at home. The Bruins commanded almost all aspects of the game, but there is one issue that continues to haunt them as Big Ten play slowly approaches.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' win on Friday night over the Titans, continuing to improve in several aspects and showing their talent and depth when scoring the basketball.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins were able to share the ball very evenly with several players scoring in double figures. Transfer senior guard Kobe Johnson led the team in scoring (12), assists (5), rebounds (6), and steals (6). He was doing absolutely everything on the floor and is starting to come into his own as a Bruin.
True freshman guard Trent Perry posted a career-high 10 points with two rebounds and a pair of assists. Perry has quickly adjusted to the highest level of Division-I basketball and is looking to be one of the better first-year players in the Big Ten this season.
The Bruins forced 21 turnovers that resulted in 27 points while only giving the rock away seven times. It marks their lowest total of turnovers all season, showing that this team is continuing to improve in that aspect after more than 20 turnovers against New Mexico earlier this year.
The one area the Bruins must improve is their defensive rebounding. The Titans put up 13 offensive rebounds. It only resulted in seven second change points, but against much better teams, that will be 15-20 points off second chances. The Bruins must box out and grab defensive boards going forward.
Big Ten play is just around the corner as the Bruins will play one more non-conference game against Southern Utah (5-1) at home, next Tuesday. They will tip off their first game in their new conference against a fellow first-year Big Ten team, Washington (3-1).
