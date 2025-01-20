UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Redemption Story at Pauley Pavilion
The Bruins walked into Pauley Pavilion on Friday night with something to prove. After enduring a four-game losing streak in Big Ten play, the team was under pressure to deliver a turnaround performance. By the end of the night, the Bruins had done just that, securing a commanding 94-70 victory over Iowa.
The win was not just a statement on the court but a bright spot for a city still reeling from recent tragedies. Coach Mick Cronin addressed the emotional weight carried into the game, expressing gratitude for the fans who showed up despite the circumstances.
“Great game for us considering what we’ve been through with the situation here at home,” Cronin said postgame. “We needed your support, and I know everybody’s got something else on their minds, but the support is much appreciated.”
UCLA’s 57-24 halftime lead was nothing short of spectacular. It marked the Bruins’ highest-scoring half since 2016 and their largest halftime margin since 2012. The team’s ball movement and offensive patience were on full display, resulting in 18 assists on 23 field goals in the first 20 minutes alone.
UCLA’s defense was a defining factor in the win. The Bruins held Iowa, the best shooting team in the nation, to just 38% from the field in the first half and limited them to three made 3-pointers.
“I get in here and talk about mindset,” Cronin said. “You’re not going to be a good defender if you only act like you care. Same with rebounding.”
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins also dominated the glass, securing half of their missed shots for second-chance opportunities.
“We’ll never lose another game if we get 50 percent of our misses,” Cronin noted.
As the Bruins prepare to face Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 21, the focus remains on consistency. Both teams are 3-4 in Big Ten play, making this a pivotal matchup as the conference schedule heats up. Wisconsin’s disciplined defense will test UCLA’s renewed offensive rhythm.
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr.’s words encapsulate the team’s mindset moving forward:
“Our mindset shifted. I know we hit a wall as a team in the last four games," Dailey said. "I was encouraging guys to be confident in themselves, and it looked like it worked, so I’m going to keep doing that.”
This victory was more than just a win; it was a reminder of what UCLA basketball is capable of. For a city in need of hope and a program hungry for redemption, Friday night at Pauley Pavilion was a triumph. As the Bruins look to build on this momentum, one thing is clear: the best may still be yet to come.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.