UCLA & Michigan's Set to Clash For First Time Since Tournament Meeting
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins are set to take on the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines for the first time since March 30, 2021, when the Bruins bested the Wolverines in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.
Coach Mick Cronin is no stranger when it comes to the University of Michigan basketball program. Manning the ship in 2021 for the Bruins, Cronin has a step up against the Wolverines. Since the last matchup, a lot has changed for both squads.
UCLA has seen many alumni go and thrive for NBA teams after they were a part of Cronin's 2020-21 squad. The return battle could bode well for UCLA following their disappointing defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers to continue their Big Ten Conference play.
Since 2021, the Bruins and Wolverines have not crossed paths. Last playing at a neutral location to host their Elite Eight clash, the Bruins have home-court advantage this time around. For the season, prior to the game with Michigan, the Bruins have lost two games at home on their 11-3 stretch.
The Wolverines remain undefeated in conference play entering Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins. Both sitting at an 11-3 record, the two teams remain evenly matched regardless of the extensive drought period of facing one another.
In the all-time matchup, UCLA has defeated Michigan seven times and has lost five. It holds a 3-1 record against the Wolverines when playing at home, where it will be on Tuesday. While there are new faces for both squads, Cronin will look to bring the best out of them to push their winning streak against the Wolverines to two straight.
For UCLA, it must limit the number of points put up by the Wolverines. Going into the game, the Bruins have the best defense in the Big Ten, and the Wolverines rank fifth in average points scored.
UCLA will be looking to bounce back from its upset loss to Nebraska, and fortunately for the Bruins, they will have the benefit of their home crowd. Michigan, meanwhile, comes off a victory over UCLA's greatest rival, USC, and will be looking to earn its fourth straight win.
Much will be on the line in what should be an epic Big Ten matchup.
