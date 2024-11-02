UCLA, NBA Legend Has Message for Dodgers Fans Following World Series Title
Los Angeles recently added to its reputation is a city of champions with the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title that it clinched Wednesday night.
The victory has fans and sports figures alike hailing the Dodgers' triumph over the most iconic franchise in baseball, the New York Yankeees, whom they defeateed in a gentleman's sweep of 5-1.
UCLA legend and Los Angeles Icon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a lifelong Dodgers fan, was ecstatic about the win.
He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement.
"Hey Dodger Nation, it's Kareem," Abdul-Jabbar said in the video he posted. "And I'm just so excited after watching the Dodgers kick the Yankees in the slats last night. It was awesome. They're going to be talking about it on the D-train as they go home, how sad they feel. And I just want you to know that it was uplifting, and I haven't had this much fun since I was in the third grade in 1955 and the Dodgers beat the Yankees for the first time. This was just that good, almost as good as the Lakers beating the Celtics. So, I'll be seeing ya. Go blue!"
Abdul-Jabbar lives and breathes Los Angeles, having played an epic collegiate career as a Bruin before eventually spending the majority of his professional career as a Los Angeles Laker.
He is the ultimate L.A. champion. Abdul-Jabbar won three national championships with UCLA and five NBA titles with the Lakers.
The Dodgers are owned by Abdul-Jabbar's longtime friend and teammate, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, an L.A. legend himself, of course.
The Dodgers are also coached by a Bruins legend in Manager Dave Roberts, one of the greatest UCLA baseball players of all time. Wednesday's win marked Roberts' second title with the Dodgers and third overall, as he had won it all with the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the team that broke the curse.
What a time it is to be a Los Angeles sports fan. With the Lakers looking promising through their first five games of the NBA season, the Chargers on the rise, the Dodgers securing a second world title in four seasons and, of course, UCLA basketball about to start its highly-anticipated 2024-25 season, sports fans are buzzing in L.A.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.