UCLA's Offense Led Team to First Conference Win
The UCLA Bruins took down the Washington Huskies with a huge first-conference victory on Tuesday, defeating them by the final score of 69-58. The Bruins dropped their average scoring number but still walked away with a victory that sets them up nicely going into more conference battles.
The Bruins offense was on fire, posting up a 41.7 field goal percentage and a 38.1 three-point percentage while hitting half of their free throws. The Bruins's offense, at one point, had a lead as big as 13 points over the Huskies on the backs of strong offensive performances from sophomore guard Sebastian Mack and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
Bilodeau and Mack both dropped 16 points in their efforts to lead the Bruins over the Huskies. This has not been off-color for these two players, as both have been averaging high numbers per game for the Bruins this season.
Bilodeau leads the Bruins with average points per game, putting up 14.1 on average, as Mack saw his game jump up from what he usually puts up. Mack typically scores 10.1 points per game, and with a 16-point performance off the bench, Coach Mick Cronin may need to find him more time on the court.
Other offensive players that should not be overlooked are junior guard Dyland Andrews and sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. Andrews, in 29 minutes played, scored 12 points for UCLA, had two assists and hit half of his three-point shots.
Dailey, despite not putting up a large total in the points department, was right behind Bilodeau in rebounds, finishing with four rebounds, four assists, and one steal. The Bruins as a team out-assisted the Huskies, as the Bruins had 16 assists compared to Washington's 12.
Mack and Bilodeau were everywhere when it came to their time to shine on the court. Bilodeau finished the game with seven defensive rebounds of his nine total rebounds for UCLA, as Mack finished with four defensive rebounds in his five rebounds total.
The offense came and showed what they have to bring to the Big Ten this season, as UCLA joins the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes as the only three teams in the Conference with victories over other conference teams. 7-1 looks good on these UCLA Bruins.
