UCLA vs. Arizona: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

A week after the two faced off in the biggest event of the Pac-12 season so far, the Bruins and Wildcats will once again go head to head with March Madness and conference title implications on the line.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 3

TIME: 7 p.m. PT

LOCATION: McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN – Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 133, XM Ch. 197, SXM App Ch. 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: Arizona -6 (-118), UCLA +6 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: Arizona (-300), UCLA (+200)*

OVER/UNDER: O 145.5 (-118), U 145.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 3 team in the country according to the AP Poll and No. 4 according to the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona is No. 7 in the AP Poll, swapping spots with UCLA after last week's showdown, and No. 5 in the coaches' poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 9 and the Wildcats at No. 5, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 11 and Arizona at No. 3.

UCLA has gotten off to a 16-2 start to this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Since then, UCLA has strung together a six-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, No. 3 Arizona, Cal and Stanford.

The Bruins are averaging 78.0 points per game and allowing 63.9. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and fourth-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top 10 in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.6 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 18.1 points per game, while guard Jules Bernard, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 13.2, 12.3 and 11.1 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.5, Jaquez has the most rebounds per game with 5.3 and center Myles Johnson boasts a team-best 64.7% field goal percentage.

Juzang was released from COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, returning to practice after missing both of last weekend's games, and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez is questionable with an ankle injury he suffered in the first half against Stanford. Defensive and rebounding specialist Jaylen Clark is confirmed to be out, still in concussion protocols, meaning there will once again be minutes for guard David Singleton and guard/forward Jake Kyman to pick up.

After opening the season with 11-0 with a defining neutral site win over then-No. 4 Michigan and a big road win at Illinois, the Wildcats finally met their match on the road against then-No. 19 Tennessee. That four-point loss didn't slow Arizona down much, though, as they immediately rattled off five wins in a row with all of those wins coming by at least 16 points.

A 75-59 loss to the Bruins did divert the Wildcats, but Arizona once again recovered with a double-digit victory over rival Arizona State on Saturday.

The Wildcats are averaging 86.0 points per game and allowing 64.5. Just looking at conference play, Arizona ranks in the top-three in nearly every major offensive statistical category while also leading the Pac-12 in blocks and ranking third in scoring defense.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin is leading Arizona with 17.2 points per game while nearing 50/40/80 shooting splits and also hauling in over six boards a game. Between Mathrun, forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Christian Koloko, the Wildcats boast scoring, strength and athleticism arguably unmatched across the country, and the trio has combined to averaged 44.4 points, 19.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 4.4 blocks and 2.8 steals per game so far this season.

Tubelis came off the bench against the Bruins a week ago due to an ankle injury, and that ankle still reportedly is not 100%.

Kerr was 0-of-12 from the field and 0-of-9 from deep in last week's meeting with UCLA, while guard Dalen Terry was 0-of-5 and Mathurin needed 22 shots to get his 16 points. The Bruins' five starters all scored between nine and 15 points, but they were outrebounded by 15 despite the one-sided win.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 422-195 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Tommy Lloyd is in his first season as a head coach after spending 20 years as an assistant at Gonzaga under Mark Few.

UCLA is 60-42 all-time against Arizona, and the Bruins have won all five of the head-to-head matchups since Cronin arrived in Westwood.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

