UConn's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Huskies in Middle of Pack)

The No. 2 seed in the East Region, the UConn Huskies survived a scare in the first round against Furman before an easy win over UCLA to advance to the Sweet 16.

Tarris Reed Jr. put up an impressive 31 points and 27 rebounds in the opening game, and Alex Karaban dropped 27 over UCLA in the second round.

The Big East Tournament loss to St. John’s is now firmly in the rearview mirror, with the Huskies looking for another deep run under Dan Hurley.

Where does UConn sit in a stacked region, though?

Let’s take a look at UConn’s odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

UConn’s Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+2500 (8th)

UConn sits in the middle of the pack to win March Madness as we enter the Sweet 16. The Huskies are second in their region, behind Duke (+370), and just above Michigan State (+3000), who they play in the Sweet 16, and St. John’s (+3500)

The Huskies are ever-so-slight favorites in Friday night’s matchup against Michigan State, but at just -130 and a point spread of 1.5, that could change before tipoff.

If UConn takes down the Spartans, it’ll advance to the Elite 8 to face off against either top seed Duke or No. 5 seed St. John’s, with whom the Huskies have plenty of history.

It’s a tough path for UConn, so these odds make sense, but there is room to bet into the Huskies if you’re a believer.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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