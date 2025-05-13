BREAKING: Bruins Land Transfer Sophomore QB
The UCLA Bruins are continuing to bolster the quarterback room as yet another transfer is heading to Westwood for the upcoming 2025 season. Former Louisville Cardinals redshirt sophomore quarterback Pierce Clarkson has committed to the Bruins, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.
As mentioned, Clarkson is a Los Angeles native, returning home to play for his hometown school after a standout, two-year high school career at St. John Bosco (2021-'23). He has three years of eligibilty remaining and likely plans to use it as the Bruins starter in future seasons.
Clarkson redshirted his freshman season in 2023 with the Cardinals and had a very uninvolved second season in 2024. He played in just two games as the backup, earning three completions for 11 yards with four carries for six yards, prompting his decision to transfer out.
Clarkson hit the portal in December of last year, originally committing to Ole Miss just a month later. After nearly three months of being a Rebel, Clarkson decided to decommit, re-enter the portal, and made his commitment to Westwood on Tuesday afternoon.
Clarkson is likely playing the long game, seeking to be the team's starting quarterback in 2026. It would be very unlikely for him to beat out current Bruins quarterback and fellow SEC transfer, Nico Iamaleava. If Iamaleava heads to the NFL Draft next year, it opens the door for Clarkson to start.
The Bruins quarterback room is starting to fill up with more and more elite talent. Iamleava is the projected starter while redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan and Clarkson will battle for the second-string spot.
Redshirt freshman Demaricus Davis is the likely fourth stringer while true freshman and Arkansas flip Madden Iamaleava rounds out the room. The Bruins will have no shortage of talent over the next several seasons, becoming a hotbed for elite quarterback skill.
Some would question Clarkson's decision to join a jam-packed quarterback room, but he certainly trusts his talent and is confident that he is able to beat out some of the competing quarterbacks for the top spot. The Bruins have no qualms as Clarkson only improve their room and adds more depth.
