UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Works Out for West Lottery Team
Former UCLA Bruins All-Pac-12 star center Adem Bona is making his rounds during the pre-NBA draft process. The 2024 NBA Draft is less than one month away, and Bona is projected to be potentially a late first round or early second round pick.
Bona reportedly recently worked out with the Utah Jazz, who hold the tenth overall pick in the draft, per Zack Padmore. He has also worked out the Portland Trail Blazers, who hold the Nos. 7, 14, 34 and 40 picks, prior to the draft.
The Jazz finished 12th in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season with a 31-51 record. Utah last made the playoffs in 2022, but traded two of their top players in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell afterwards, and have struggled since. The Trail Blazers finished dead last in the West this past season with a 21-61 record.
Bona is heading to the draft after spending two years at UCLA. He originally entered the draft last year, but withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Bona instead returned to the Bruins for the 2023-24 season. While UCLA had an overall disappointing season for their standards, Bona came back and won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, made first-team All-Pac-12, and also made the Pac-12 All-Defensive team for the second time.
In his second season, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds,1.2 assists per game, 1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. The 6-foot-10 forward is primarily known for his defensive prowess on the court, and helped lead a defense that ranked top-20 in the nation that allowed an average of just 65.5 points per game. He is sure to be a strong contributor on defense for the team that drafts him, and will add to the number of Bruins who were first-round draft picks.
