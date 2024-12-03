UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins' First Big Ten Matchup and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down three keys to a Bruins win on Tuesday night over the Washington Huskies in their first-ever Big Ten game and recognizes former Bruins safety Quentin Lake for his success in the NFL.
The Bruins will be required to play complimentary basketball throughout all 40 minutes. Through seven games, the Bruins have had five different leading scorers and have done a great job this year of sharing the ball and finding a different key player every night.
Being able to rebound effectively is going to be a major key due to the fact that the Huskies have several strong big men that will rival the Bruins in the paint. The Bruins have allowed a fair amount of offensive rebounds this season and must limit those against the Huskies to compete.
Turnovers have been a lingering issue for the Bruins offense, and keeping that number in the single digits is going to be a recipe for success. The Huskies will be the best team the Bruins play since they lost to New Mexico early in the year and turned the ball over 21 times.
Former Bruins safety Quentin Lake is in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams and has only gotten better as his young career has developed. Lake has 92 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, and one tackle for loss in the best season of his professional campaign.
Lake was a sixth round pick in the. 2022 draft and has outplayed his draft value in three short years. The Pittsburgh, Penn. native was a five-year player for the Bruins and recorded 179 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and six interceptions. He did not go far from his alma mater to play his NFL football.
